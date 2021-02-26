Bihar Schools Reopening For Classes 1-5 From March 1 With 50% Attendance

  • Home
Bihar School Reopening News: The Bihar government has issued guidelines for reopening schools for Classes 1 to 5. Schools will be allowed to hold classes for each batch on alternate days.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Feb 26, 2021 10:26 am IST

Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Schools in Bihar will resume offline teaching for students of Classes 1 to 5 from March 1, 2021, with 50 per cent students in attendance. The Bihar government has issued guidelines for reopening schools for Classes 1 to 5. Schools will be allowed to hold classes for each batch on alternate days.

On February 8, schools in Bihar were reopened for students of Classes 6 to 8. Speaking to ANI, a teacher from Millia Convent English school in Muzaffarpur said that initially, some parents were reluctant to send their kids to school. They sent their children to school after the teachers convinced them of the safety protocols followed there.

"Though we tried our maximum to give the best coaching via online, It's always better to teach and study physically than online because of internet connectivity issues. Parents have been assured of strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols," a teacher from Millia Convent English school in Muzaffarpur told ANI.

"No two students are allowed to sit on one bench, only one student per bench and sanitisation is being done in classrooms at one-hour interval," she added.

Offline classes for students of Classes 9 to 12 had started on January 4 in Bihar.

All government and private schools in Bihar will resume physical teaching for Classes 1 to 5 after months, since they were shut in March last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Education News
