Schools In Assam Reopen After Seven Months For Class 6 And Above

Schools in Assam reopened today, November 2, after being closed for over seven months due to COVID-19 pandemic. Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has directed the education department to ensure COVID-19 guidelines are strictly followed while reopening schools. As per the directive, students of Class 6 and above will be allowed to attend the school, however, parents’ consent will have to be submitted beforehand.

On the day of reopening of schools, a principal in one the schools of Assam said, “I'm glad that we're able to re-open for more students. Before, it was only open for senior classes. Today we've opened for Classes 6, 7 and 8. We're following SoP guidelines and protocols.”

Assam: Schools reopen in Guwahati after being shut for 7 months due to COVID



"I'm glad that we're able to re-open for more students. Before, it was only open for senior classes. Today we've opened for classes 6, 7 &8. We're following SoP guidelines & protocols," says a principal pic.twitter.com/uUSIMz31Ms — ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2020

Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on October 17 announced that the educational institutions will reopen for students from Class 6 to the postgraduate level with certain restrictions in place. Schools will, however, remain closed for students up to class five, he said.

The government has no objection if the private schools want to continue with online classes, the minister said.

The Ministry of Home Affairs’ Unlock 5 guidelines have allowed the schools to reopen across the country after October 15 in a graded manner. However, the final decision is to be taken by the state governments and the Union territories.

Joining school will, however, be a voluntary exercise on the part of the students. Their guardians will take the decision on sending them to school or not, and the necessary attendance required will not be applicable this year, he said.

At the school level, classes will be held in two batches - from 8:30 am to 12:30 pm and the next from 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm with not more than 25 students in each section. Examinations will be held only for class eight which will be conducted by schools, while board examinations will be held for those in classes 10 and 12.

Students of other classes will be promoted to the next higher class without any examination, Mr Sarma said.

Students of lower primary schools in rural areas can go to institutions to get their midday meals and the teachers can engage with them in informal academic discussions, but no classes will be conducted.

The decision to reopen residential schools will be taken in December.

(With PTI inputs)