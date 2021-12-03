  • Home
  • Education
  • Schools In 4 NCR Districts Of Haryana Shut Until Further Notice Due To Air Pollution

Schools In 4 NCR Districts Of Haryana Shut Until Further Notice Due To Air Pollution

In view of the deteriorating air quality in NCT of Delhi and NCR, the Haryana government has ordered the closure of schools in four NCR districts -- Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonepat and Jhajjar till further orders.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Dec 3, 2021 12:38 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Andhra Pradesh: Schools In Visakhapatnam, Srikakulam Districts To Remain Closed Due To Cyclone Jawad
Delhi Schools Closed Again Due To Air Pollution: Environment Minister
Neeraj Chopra, Other Olympians To Visit Schools As Part Of Government Campaign
Nursery Admission In Delhi Begins From December 15: DoE
Mumbai Schools Reopening Date Deferred; Now To Resume On December 15
Maharashtra Schools To Run In Shifts, For 3-4 Hours: Varsha Gaikwad On Covid Guidelines
Schools In 4 NCR Districts Of Haryana Shut Until Further Notice Due To Air Pollution
Air Pollution: Schools in 4 NCR districts of Haryana shut
New Delhi:

In view of the deteriorating air quality in NCT of Delhi and NCR, the Haryana government has ordered the closure of schools in four NCR districts -- Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonepat and Jhajjar till further orders.

“All schools in the four NCR districts of Haryana adjoining NCT of Delhi, i.e., Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonepat and Jhajjar, shall remain closed till further orders,” a statement of the Department of Environment and Climate Change, Haryana, said.

The decision to close schools is in response to the Supreme Court direction to take action on air pollution. The Supreme Court, on Thursday, gave a 24 hour ultimatum to centre, Delhi and other neighbouring states to take action to control pollution in the National Capital Region.

The Supreme Court of India on December 2 expressed dissatisfaction with the measures taken by the Delhi government to control air pollution. Pollution levels has increased in Delhi despite the state government claims, the top court said.

"We feel that nothing is happening and the pollution keeps increasing... only time is being wasted," Chief Justice NV Ramana said during the hearing.

Also all schools in Delhi have been closed from today, December 3 till further orders, due to current air pollution levels in the city, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Thursday.

"We had reopened schools considering the forecast that air quality would improve. However, the air pollution levels have increased again and we have decided to shut schools from Friday till further orders," Mr Rai said.

Click here for more Education News
Education News air pollution Delhi schools closed
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Exams LIVE: English Core Paper Starts; Analysis Soon
Live | CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Exams LIVE: English Core Paper Starts; Analysis Soon
NEET Counselling 2021 Live: MCC, State Quota MBBS Admission Updates
Live | NEET Counselling 2021 Live: MCC, State Quota MBBS Admission Updates
NEET-PG Counselling Delay: Resident Doctors Of Delhi's 3 Centre-Run Hospitals Boycott Routine Services
NEET-PG Counselling Delay: Resident Doctors Of Delhi's 3 Centre-Run Hospitals Boycott Routine Services
Andhra Pradesh: Schools In Visakhapatnam, Srikakulam Districts To Remain Closed Due To Cyclone Jawad
Andhra Pradesh: Schools In Visakhapatnam, Srikakulam Districts To Remain Closed Due To Cyclone Jawad
Harvard University Adds Caste As Protected Category For Student Workers
Harvard University Adds Caste As Protected Category For Student Workers
.......................... Advertisement ..........................