Schools In 4 NCR Districts Of Haryana Shut Until Further Notice Due To Air Pollution

Air Pollution: Schools in 4 NCR districts of Haryana shut

In view of the deteriorating air quality in NCT of Delhi and NCR, the Haryana government has ordered the closure of schools in four NCR districts -- Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonepat and Jhajjar till further orders.

“All schools in the four NCR districts of Haryana adjoining NCT of Delhi, i.e., Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonepat and Jhajjar, shall remain closed till further orders,” a statement of the Department of Environment and Climate Change, Haryana, said.

The decision to close schools is in response to the Supreme Court direction to take action on air pollution. The Supreme Court, on Thursday, gave a 24 hour ultimatum to centre, Delhi and other neighbouring states to take action to control pollution in the National Capital Region.

The Supreme Court of India on December 2 expressed dissatisfaction with the measures taken by the Delhi government to control air pollution. Pollution levels has increased in Delhi despite the state government claims, the top court said.

"We feel that nothing is happening and the pollution keeps increasing... only time is being wasted," Chief Justice NV Ramana said during the hearing.

Also all schools in Delhi have been closed from today, December 3 till further orders, due to current air pollution levels in the city, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Thursday.

"We had reopened schools considering the forecast that air quality would improve. However, the air pollution levels have increased again and we have decided to shut schools from Friday till further orders," Mr Rai said.