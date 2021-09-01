  • Home
  • Education
  • Schools For Classes 6 To 8 To Reopen In Leh From September 6

Schools For Classes 6 To 8 To Reopen In Leh From September 6

The administration in Leh district on Tuesday announced the reopening of all schools for Classes 6 to 8 from September 6, officials said.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Sep 1, 2021 8:52 am IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

List Of States Resuming Offline Classes In Schools Today
SC Notice To Centre On Equal Involvement Of Students With Disabilities In Online Classes
Delhi Schools To Reopen Tomorrow After Prolonged Closure, Many Planning To Delay
Telangana High Court Allows School Reopening From September 1 Except Residential Schools
Rajasthan To Reopen Schools For Classes 9 To 12 On September 1; Issues SOPs
Health, Education Departments To Jointly Prepare Roadmap To Vaccinate Teachers At District Level
Schools For Classes 6 To 8 To Reopen In Leh From September 6
Leh schools will resume for Classes 6 to 8 from Monday, September 6
Leh:

The administration in Leh district on Tuesday announced the reopening of all schools for Classes 6 to 8 from September 6, officials said.

Also Read: List Of States Resuming Offline Classes In Schools Today

A notification in this connection was issued by Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Leh Shrikant Suse. As per the notification, all government and private schools from Classes 6 to 8 in Leh district will reopen from September 6.

All schools have been advised to strictly adhere to COVID-19 SOP and Covid-appropriate behaviour, the DC said. The reopening of schools for the rest of the classes will be reviewed separately, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
School Opening
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Delhi University Approves Implementation Of NEP From 2022-23 Session
Delhi University Approves Implementation Of NEP From 2022-23 Session
List Of States Resuming Offline Classes In Schools Today
List Of States Resuming Offline Classes In Schools Today
SC Notice To Centre On Equal Involvement Of Students With Disabilities In Online Classes
SC Notice To Centre On Equal Involvement Of Students With Disabilities In Online Classes
Delhi University Admission 2021: Over 4.38 Lakh Students Register On DU Admission Portal
Delhi University Admission 2021: Over 4.38 Lakh Students Register On DU Admission Portal
Delhi Schools To Reopen Tomorrow After Prolonged Closure, Many Planning To Delay
Delhi Schools To Reopen Tomorrow After Prolonged Closure, Many Planning To Delay
.......................... Advertisement ..........................