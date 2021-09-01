Schools For Classes 6 To 8 To Reopen In Leh From September 6

Leh schools will resume for Classes 6 to 8 from Monday, September 6

The administration in Leh district on Tuesday announced the reopening of all schools for Classes 6 to 8 from September 6, officials said.

A notification in this connection was issued by Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Leh Shrikant Suse. As per the notification, all government and private schools from Classes 6 to 8 in Leh district will reopen from September 6.

All schools have been advised to strictly adhere to COVID-19 SOP and Covid-appropriate behaviour, the DC said. The reopening of schools for the rest of the classes will be reviewed separately, he said.

