  • Home
  • Education
  • Schools For Classes 6 To 12 In Uttarakhand To Reopen From February 8

Schools For Classes 6 To 12 In Uttarakhand To Reopen From February 8

All schools of Uttarakhand will reopen from February 8 for classes 6 to 12, Cabinet Minister Madan Kaushik said.

Education | PTI | Updated: Jan 31, 2021 10:47 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

CBSE Class 9 Syllabus 2021: Deleted Topics of Science For Final Exams
Mid-Day Meal Scheme Should Be Re-Activated With Provision Of Cooked Meals: UN
Anganwadi Centres In Punjab To Reopen From February 1
Odisha To Reopen Anganwadi Centres From February 1
List Of States Reopening Schools, Colleges In February
CBSE Class 9 Syllabus: Deleted Topics Of Maths For Final Exams
Schools For Classes 6 To 12 In Uttarakhand To Reopen From February 8
Schools For Classes 6 To 12 In Uttarakhand To Reopen From February 8
Dehradun:

All schools of Uttarakhand will reopen from February 8 for classes 6 to 12, Cabinet Minister Madan Kaushik said. The decision was taken at a state Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat here on Saturday, he said. The decision is applicable to both the government and private schools, the minister added. Schools in Uttarakhand had been reopened earlier in November last year only for classes 10 and 12. Schools are being reopened on this scale in the state for the first time after the imposition of lockdown nearly a year ago amid the Cvid-19 outbreak. Rs 2,800 will be given to girls in all categories going on to class 9 for buying a bicycle to commute to their schools, Kaushik said.

The Cabinet also gave its nod to increasing the number of workdays under MGNREGA from 100 to 150 days. Additional expenses to the tune of over Rs 18 crore to be incurred over this hike would be met by the state government out of its own resources, Kaushik said. The Cabinet also decided to allocate liquor shops for two years instead of one through the process of e-tendering in the state. The fee for allocation of liquor shops will be Rs 50,000 in place of Rs 40,000, he added.

Click here for more Education News
Uttarakhand Uttarakhand result
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
AIBE 2020 Answer Key Released; What Next
AIBE 2020 Answer Key Released; What Next
ICAI CA Inter, Foundation Result Likely On February 3: Official
ICAI CA Inter, Foundation Result Likely On February 3: Official
DU Set To Reopen From Tomorrow For Final Year Students
DU Set To Reopen From Tomorrow For Final Year Students
UCEED 2021: IIT Bombay Releases Design Entrance Exam Answer Key
UCEED 2021: IIT Bombay Releases Design Entrance Exam Answer Key
Government Invites Young Authors To Write Books On Freedom Fighters
Government Invites Young Authors To Write Books On Freedom Fighters
.......................... Advertisement ..........................