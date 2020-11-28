Schools For Classes 1-8 Closed Till December 31: Madhya Pradesh Government

  • Home
The Madhya Pradesh Government has announced that the schools in the state will remain closed till December 31 for Class 1 to 8. At the same time, classes from 9 to 12 will be partially held. Schools will be open regularly for the students to resolve their doubts.

As per the directive, no student will be permitted to enter the school premises without their parents’ consent. However, hostels will remain closed to contain the infection. The authorities have also directed the schools to continue with online classes.

Earlier, the Madhya Pradesh government has put on hold reopening of primary and middle schools in the state. "We are not going to take the risk of reopening primary (Classes 1 to 5) and middle (Classes 6 to 8) schools after October 15 for now," school educational minister Inder Singh Parmar said.

Reopening schools for primary and middle classes is too risky and if something happens to a child, the state government will be at the receiving end, he said.

As the state has around 1.50 lakh schools, including private ones, the government had decided to partially reopen the schools for Classes 9 to 12 with limited students since September 21 amid strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols, he said, adding that the government may consider increasing the strength of these classes gradually.

(With PTI inputs)

