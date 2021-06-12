Schools, Colleges Run By Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious And Charitable Endowments To Get Facelift: Minister

  • Home
The educational institutions run by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR and CE) Department in Tamil Nadu would get a facelift, said State HR and CE Minister Sekar Babu.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jun 12, 2021 7:49 pm IST | Source: PTI

Mayiladuthurai:

The educational institutions run by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR and CE) Department in Tamil Nadu would get a facelift, said State HR and CE Minister Sekar Babu.

Speaking to reporters at Thiruvenkadu in Mayiladuthurai district on Friday after inspecting various temples there, the Minister said basic amenities in the schools and colleges run by the HR and CE would be improved. Toilets and buildings would be repaired in the first phase for which Rs 1.70 crore has been allocated, he said.

The Minister said the State government was keen on retrieving the lands owned by the HR and CE from encroachers across the State and steps were underway to collect pending dues from those who had taken temple properties on lease.

Referring to the scheme to appoint persons belonging to all communities as temple priests, the Minister said a total of 207 people had completed the training and they would be appointed soon. He said the government was keen on renovating ancient temples and perform the consecration.

"Since the temples more than 100 years old come under the purview of the Archaeological Department too, the process of renovation takes time. We will try to expedite the process," he said.

HR and CE Commissioner Kumaragurubaran, Mayiladuthurai District Collector Lalitha, MLAs Rajakumar, Nivetha Murugan, Pannerselvam and other officials were present.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

