Image credit: Shutterstock Schools, colleges reopening tomorrow in five states (representational)

Schools, Colleges Reopening News: After being closed for months due to COVID-19, schools, colleges and other educational institutions will reopen for physical classes from tomorrow, February 7, in five states. In three states – Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and Kerala – and the national capital Delhi schools will reopen only for higher classes but in Bihar, all students can attend offline classes from tomorrow.

Here are all the latest updates:

Delhi: Schools, colleges and coaching institutes in Delhi can reopen for offline classes from Monday, February 7, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia informed earlier this week. Students of classes 9-12 can attend physical classes from Monday and students in Nursery classes can come to schools from February 14. "Delhi Govt. decides to welcome children back in schools & colleges now All schools (class 9 onwards), colleges, institutes, universities, coaching to reopen from 7th Feb. Nursery to class 8 from 14th Feb. Higher education to be completely in physical mode," Mr Sisodia had tweeted.

Bihar: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday informed that following an improvement in the COVID-19 situation, the state government has decided to allow schools, colleges and coaching institutes to reopen for physical classes. Schools can reopen with 50 per cent strength for up to Class 8 and for Class 9 and above, they can open with full capacity. Colleges and coaching institutes have also been allowed to resume offline classes with 100 per cent strength.

Uttar Pradesh: The Uttar Pradesh government has allowed schools and colleges to reopen from February 7. Schools can conduct physical classes for students of classes 9-12. All Covid SOPs – social distancing, wearing of face masks must be followed at the time of reopening of physical classes in educational institutions, a government statement said.

Odisha: Schools for Classes 8-10, colleges and universities will reopen in Odisha from Monday. The decision was taken keeping in view the decline in the COVID-19 cases across the state, chief secretary SC Mohapatra said earlier this week. For students of kindergarten to Class 7, schools will reopen on February 14, he added.

Kerala: The Kerala government on Friday decided to start offline classes for students from February 7. "The classes for 10, 11 and 12th standards and college students will begin from February 7. The classes for children from standard 1 to 9, creche and kindergarten will start from February 14," a release issued by the Chief Minister's Office said.