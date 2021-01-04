Image credit: Shutterstock Schools, Colleges Reopening Today In These States

Schools will reopen today in Bihar, Puducherry, and two cities of Maharashtra -- Pune and Nagpur -- after a gap of several months, adhering to the COVID-19 guidelines. While Pune, Nagpur, and Bihar will hold regular classes for only upper primary classes, Puducherry will open schools for all students of Classes 1 to 12.

Here’s a look at how states are preparing:

In Puducherry, all schools, including privately managed institutions will reopen from today, December 4, after remaining shut for over nine months. The Union Territory’s Directorate of School Education in a statement said schools reopening today would have a half-day session from 10 am to 1 pm in Puducherry and Karaikal regions to start with. Full-day working of schools will be restored on January 18 and classes will be held with strict adherence to safety norms.

Bihar will reopen its schools from today for Classes 9 to 12. Colleges will be allowed to call final-year students and research students. Apart from the schools, coaching institutes, medical, engineering and other degree colleges in Bihar has been allowed to reopen from January 4. The classes will commence at 50% of the total strength.

Schools in Pune are reopening today for Classes 9 to 12 with COVID-19 restrictions. All teachers and staff will have to undergo mandatory RT-PCR tests and carry its negative report on day 1 to be allowed within the school and college premises. In the rural parts of Pune district, schools for Classes 9 to 12 had been reopened from November 23 in keeping with the state government's directives.

Nagpur Municipal Corporation will also reopen its schools from today for Classes 9 to 12.