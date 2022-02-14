Schools, Colleges Reopening 2022 From Today: Delhi, Uttar Pradesh; Check State-Wise Updates

Image credit: shutterstock.com Schools are reopening in these states from today

Schools, Colleges Reopening 2022: With sudden drop in Covid cases across the country, schools, colleges in several states including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Chandigarh have resumed physical classes from Monday, February 14. Schools in Uttar Pradesh have been opened for classes 1 to 12, while schools in Delhi reopened its door for nursery to class 8.

The schools are reopening following the Covid-19 guidelines. A written consent allowing the children to visit the schools and colleges have been made necessary in almost all the states. The Central Government on February 2 has also issued modified guidelines for reopening of schools and asked states and Union Territories (UTs) to decide at their level whether schools require consent from parents to allow students in classrooms.

As per the new guidelines, it will be up to states and UTs if parents need to give such permission. However, the new guidelines have also asked parents to give their consent if states or UTs ask for it.

Schools, Colleges Reopening 2022 From February 14: Check State-Wise Updates

Uttar Pradesh: Schools for Nursery students, Classes 1 to 12, colleges and all other educational institutions in Uttar Pradesh have been allowed to reopen for offline classes from tomorrow, the state government had said earlier.

Delhi: The schools in Delhi have been reopened from nursery to class 8 from Monday, February 14. The schools, colleges were earlier reopened in the national capital on February 7.

Chandigarh: The Chandigarh administration had announced that the schools for all classes and coaching institutes will reopen with full capacity in hybrid mode from tomorrow. In an official notification, the administration said: "Schools and coaching institutions will be allowed to start functioning with full capacity in hybrid (offline/online mode) for all classes w.e.f. 14.02.2022."

Shillong: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has said schools will reopen for Classes 1 to 5 from February 14. Teaching via the offline mode for Classes 6 to12 and in colleges and universities had already begun.

Meanwhile for Classes 9 and 10 in Karnataka, shut down amid a row over uniform, have also been allowed to resume classes in offline mode from tomorrow.

Karnataka: Schools for classes 9 and 10 in Karnataka have been reopened on Monday, February 14, three days after they were shut down amid a row over wearing hijab by students. No decision has been taken yet for universities and higher education colleges.

Rajasthan: The Rajasthan government has announced the reopening of schools up to Class 5 in private and government schools in urban areas of the state from February 16. Students, however, will continue to have the option of online education. Students will only be allowed to come to campus for studies after the written consent of their parents. Schools up to Class 12 reopened on February 1.