Schools, Colleges Reopening 2022 From Today: Maharashtra, Rajasthan; Check State-Wise Updates

Image credit: shutterstock.com School, Colleges in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana will be reopened from February 1

Schools, Colleges Reopening 2022: With Covid cases declining across the country, schools, colleges in several states including Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana will resume physical classes from Tuesday, February 1. Schools across the country had been closed from mid-March amid surge in Covid-19 cases, including Omicron.

While, schools in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Rajasthan will resume offline classes from February 1, in other states of West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, schools will reopen their gates for offline classes from the first week of February.

The schools will be reopened following the Covid-19 guidelines. A written consent allowing the children to visit the schools and colleges have been made necessary in almost all the states.

Schools, Colleges Reopening 2022 From February 1: Check State-Wise Updates

Madhya Pradesh: The schools will be resumed in Madhya Pradesh for physical classes from Tuesday, February 1 with 50 per cent capacity. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has given go ahead for reopening of schools after consultation with medical experts.

Telangana: All government, private schools, colleges in Telangana will resume physical classes from February 1. The government had earlier directed all educational institutions to be closed till January 30.

Maharashtra: Schools and colleges in Maharashtra's Pune district will reopen from February 1, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar announced on Saturday. In other parts of the state, schools for pre-primary to Class 12 students reopened last week.

Rajasthan: In Rajasthan, schools will reopen for classes 10-12 students from February 1. For classes 6 to 9, schools will reopen from February 10, the government said on Friday in its new Covid guidelines.

Tamil Nadu: Tamil Nadu government will resume offline classes for schools from classes 1-12, colleges and universities from February 1. Meanwhile, play schools, LKG and UKG classes will remain closed.

Haryana: Haryana schools for classes 10, 11 and 12 will be reopened from February 1, Education Minister Kanwar Pal informed on January 25. Earlier, the minister said, "As the COVID cases decline, we can think over reopening of schools."

Nagpur: Nagpur administration on Monday allowed offline classes for students of classes 1 to 12, colleges from February 1 with COVID-19 protocols. Offline classes in schools and colleges will begin in rural as well as Nagpur municipal corporation limits.