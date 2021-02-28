Schools, Colleges Reopening Today In Five States With Covid-19 Restrictions

Schools, Colleges Reopen Today In Five States With Covid-19 Restrictions

Five states – Mizoram, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar – will reopen their schools colleges fo more students from today along with the COVID-19 restrictions. The students will be attending the physical classes after months of online classes. The various state governments and the education departments had issued health guidelines to reopen the educational institutions which have been majorly about maintaining social distancing, regular sanitisation of the classrooms and ensuring personal hygiene such as washing hands.

Many of these states had already reopened their schools for Class 10 and Class 12 to help the students prepare for the CBSE board exams and state board exams.

Bihar

Bihar is reopening its schools for Classes 1 to 5. The schools will be holding classes for each batch on alternate days. The government had issued guidelines to reopen their schools. Offline classes for students of Classes 9 to 12 had started on January 4 in Bihar. Following this on February 8, schools in Bihar were reopened for students of Classes 6 to 8.

Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand in its third phase of reopening of educational institutes will reopen colleges and universities. Anand Vardhan, the state Principal Secretary of the Higher Education Department, had earlier issued an order to all the district magistrates and vice-chancellors of the universities and colleges across the state regarding the matter. The state has already reopened its schools for Classes 6 to 9 on February 8.

Haryana

Haryana will reopen its schools for Classes 1 and 2. The classes will be held for limited hours from 10 am to 1:30 pm. The parents have been asked to send a consent letter allowing their kids to attend the school. Along with offline classes, the schools will have to continue online classes as well.

Jharkhand

Jharkhand will reopen its colleges and coaching centres today. The schools have been reopened for Classes 8 and above. The school students will only be allowed to attend offline classes after submitting a consent letter signed by their parents

Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh will reopen its schools for Classes 1 to 5 from March 1.The schools have been asked to ensure regular sanitisation of the classrooms and provide thermal scanning, face masks and first aid. The school authorities have been asked to maintain social distancing inside the building.