Schools, Colleges To Reopen From November 23: Gujarat's Education Minister

Gujarat’s Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama has announced to open educational institutions in the state amid COVID-19 pandemic. He said that Classes 9 to 12 in Gujarat will begin from November 23. Classes for final year college students will also start from November 23.

Education | Edited by Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Nov 11, 2020 2:15 pm IST | Source: Careers360

New Delhi:

Gujarat’s Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama has announced to open educational institutions in the state amid COVID-19 pandemic. He said that Classes 9 to 12 in Gujarat will begin from November 23. Classes for final year college students will also start from November 23.

The educational institutions have been instructed to adhere to the SOPs provided by the Government of India. The educational institutions in Gujarat have been closed since the COVID-19 lockdown was enforced. Considering the risk involved, the state government had not reopened educational institutions.

“Classes for standard 9 to 12 will resume from November 23. Classes for final year college students will also resume from November 23. The SOP of Government of India will be followed,” said Bhupendra Singh Chudasama.

Earlier, Mr Chudasama held an urgent meeting with department officials and asked them to start preparing SOPs for educational institutions.

"To reopen schools from standards 9 to 12 and colleges, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani had asked my department to prepare SOPs. I had convened an urgent meeting in this regard and asked my officials to prepare SOPs," said Mr Chudasama.

The stakeholders include the vice-chancellors of different institutions and people associated with the management of schools. Officials have been consulted through video conferencing to prepare SOPs for reopening schools and colleges amid the COVID-19 outbreak, said Mr Chudasama.

"Once SOPs are prepared, CM Vijay Rupani and Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel, in consultation with education and health departments, will take a final decision on reopening schools and colleges. "They would also decide about opening schools for standards 1 to 8," Mr Chudasama added.

(With inputs from PTI)

Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama
