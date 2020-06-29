Schools, Colleges To Remain Closed Till July 31: Home Ministry

  • Home
Schools, colleges and educational institutions will remain closed till July 31, as per the new guidelines for COVID-19 Unlock 2 released by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) today.

Meanwhile, CBSE and CISCE boards have cancelled the board exams scheduled in July.
New Delhi:

Schools, colleges and educational institutions will remain closed till July 31, as per the guidelines released by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) today for the COVID-19 unlock2. The new guidelines will come into effect from July 1. The new guidelines are based on feedback received from States and UTs, and extensive consultations held with related Central Ministries and Departments.

Schools and colleges have remained close since March 16. In the first COVID-19 unlock guidelines the government had said that a decision on reopening schools will be taken after holding a meeting with stakeholders in July.

Regarding educational activities, the government guidelines has asked to follow online or distance learning.

“Training institutions of the Central and State governments will be allowed to function from July 15 for which standard operating procedure (SOP) will be issued by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT),” the guidelines also read.

Meanwhile, CBSE and CISCE boards have cancelled the board exams scheduled in July and have devised new assessment scheme for evaluating students. The results of these boards are expected to be released within mid-July.

For entrance exams like NEET and JEE Main, in which over 15 lakh candidates have registered, the government is yet to make an announcement. These exams are scheduled to be held from July 18 to July 26 in shifts.

