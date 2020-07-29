Schools, Colleges To Remain Closed Till August 31: Ministry Of Home Affairs

schools, colleges and coaching institutions will remain closed till August 31, 2020, Ministry of Home Affairs said while it issued the Unlock 3 guidelines. The guidelines said the decision to not to open the educational institutions has been taken after extensive consultation with states and union territories.

In Unlock 3, which will come into effect from August 1, 2020, the process of phased re-opening of activities has been extended further. The new guidelines, issued today, are based on feedback received from states and union territories, and extensive consultations held with related Central Ministries and Departments, the Ministry of Home Affairs statement said.

The new guidelines said Yoga institutes and gymnasiums will be allowed to open from August 5, 2020.

“In this regard, Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) will be issued by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) for ensuring social distancing and to contain the spread of COVID-19,” the MHA statement said.

The guidelines said Independence Day functions will be allowed with social distancing and by following other health protocols, e.g., wearing of masks etc and in this regard, instructions issued by the MHA on July 21, 2020 will be followed.

On the occasion of 74th Independence Day, the earlier MHA guidelines had said that debates, quiz, essay writing and poetry competitions in schools and colleges will be held online. It has asked educational institutions to organise the events online on digital platforms.

