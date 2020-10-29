Schools, Colleges To Open In Phased Manner From November 2 In Andhra Pradesh

  • Home
Andhra Pradesh School Opening: Class 9, Class 10 and the intermediate first and second year would function on alternate days only for half-a-day from November 2. Classes 6, 7 and 8 would begin on November 23 while Classes 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5 would start from December 14.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Oct 29, 2020 8:07 pm IST | Source: PTI

Amravati:

Schools and colleges will reopen in a phased manner in Andhra Pradesh from November 2 with all necessary precautionary measures to check the spread of coronavirus, the Andhra Pradesh Government announced on Thursday. Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney said in a statement that all government schools and colleges would reopen from November 2 for Classes 9, 10 and intermediate.

Class 9, Class 10 and the intermediate first and second year would function on alternate days only for half-a-day. Class 6, Class 7 and Class 8 would begin on November 23 while Class 1, Class 2, Class 3, Class 4 and Class 5 would start from December 14, the Chief Secretary said. All the higher secondary colleges would also start functioning from November 2 on a rotation basis.

The schools will be run on alternate days in three phases for which officials are making arrangements. Precautionary measures will be taken to contain the spread COVID-19, Mr Sawhney said. Educational institutions have remained closed since March when the national lockdown was announced. The state currently has 26,268 active COVID-19 cases and has been witnessing a decline in fresh infections in the past several days.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday, October 27, issued an order to extend the MHA unlock guidelines for reopening of schools and colleges till November end.

