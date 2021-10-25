  • Home
  • Education
  • Schools, Colleges In West Bengal To Reopen From November 15: Mamata Banerjee

Schools, Colleges In West Bengal To Reopen From November 15: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said schools and colleges would reopen from November 15, and directed the chief secretary to take necessary measures to facilitate the process.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Oct 25, 2021 5:16 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

All Students With Full A+ Would Get Course Of Their Choice: Kerala Education Minister
Karnataka Schools Reopen For Classes 1-5 Adhering To Covid Guidelines
43% Teachers Unhappy With Online Mode Of Teaching In Pandemic: Survey
Kerala Government To Launch Project To Keep School Children Off Drugs
Childhood Getting Lost In Cages Of Beliefs, Need To Break These Bars: Manish Sisodia
Providing Best Education To Children Is Greatest Act Of Patriotism: Arvind Kejriwal
Schools, Colleges In West Bengal To Reopen From November 15: Mamata Banerjee
West Bengal schools and colleges will reopen from November 15
Kolkata:

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said schools and colleges would reopen from November 15, and directed the chief secretary to take necessary measures to facilitate the process.

Ms Banerjee, after attending an administrative review meeting at Uttar Kanya in Siliguri, asked Chief Secretary H K Dwivedi to ensure proper cleaning and sanitisation of educational institutions before they reopen.

Schools and colleges in the state have been closed since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in March last year.

The Chief Minister, earlier on August, said educational institutions may reopen in West Bengal after Durga Puja vacations, with classes on alternate days to start with.

Click here for more Education News
west bengal government Mamata Banerjee
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
DU UG Admission 2021: Two Delhi University Colleges Release Special Cut-Off Lists
DU UG Admission 2021: Two Delhi University Colleges Release Special Cut-Off Lists
IIT Kanpur Announces Scholarship For JEE Advanced Rank Holders
IIT Kanpur Announces Scholarship For JEE Advanced Rank Holders
Ready But Unable To Declare: Centre On Delayed NEET Result 2021
Ready But Unable To Declare: Centre On Delayed NEET Result 2021
Minister Of State For Education Subhas Sarkar Addresses First Foundation Day Of BOSSE, Sikkim
Minister Of State For Education Subhas Sarkar Addresses First Foundation Day Of BOSSE, Sikkim
NEET Result: Centre Moves Supreme Court, Seeks Stay On High Court Order For Re-Exam
NEET Result: Centre Moves Supreme Court, Seeks Stay On High Court Order For Re-Exam
.......................... Advertisement ..........................