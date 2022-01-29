  • Home
Schools, Colleges In Telangana To Reopen From February 1

The schools, colleges in Telangana will be reopened from February 1

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Jan 29, 2022 6:58 pm IST | Source: Careers360

Image credit: shutterstock.com
New Delhi:

All government, private schools, colleges in Telangana will be reopened from February 1, news agency ANI quoted Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy, as saying. The educational institutions were earlier directed to be closed till January 30.

Meanwhile, schools, colleges in Tamil Nadu, Pune, Haryana and Rajasthan will reopen their gates for physical classes from February 1. For the safety of the students, teaching and the non-teaching staff attending the schools and colleges, several safety measures including a staggered entry, use of face masks, sanitisers, frequent handwashing and respiratory etiquette have been made compulsory.

