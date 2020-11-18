  • Home
Schools, Colleges In Rajasthan To Remain Closed Till November 30

Rajasthan Schools, Colleges Reopening News: Schools, colleges and coaching institutions will continue to remain closed till November 30 in Rajasthan, according to an official order issued on Tuesday.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Nov 18, 2020 10:45 am IST | Source: PTI

Image credit: Shutterstock
Jaipur:

Schools, colleges and coaching institutions will continue to remain closed till November 30 in Rajasthan, according to an official order issued on Tuesday.

The state home department on November 1 had issued an order saying that educational institutions would remain closed till November 16.

The department on Tuesday issued the order extending the closure of the institutions till November 30. Home Secretary NL Meena issued the order to this effect.


Education News
Education News
