Schools, Colleges In Delhi To Remain Closed Until Further Notice

The decision on reopening of schools will be taken up in the next DDMA meeting

All private and government schools, colleges and other educational institutions in Delhi should be closed until further notice. The decision on reopening of schools will be taken up in the next Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) meeting.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia earlier said that the Delhi government had closed schools when it was not safe for children, but excessive caution is now harming students. Mr Sisodia while saying that the government will recommend DDMA to reopen schools in Delhi, said: “The pandemic-induced school closures have not only affected their studies but also their mental health. During COVID, our priority was children's safety. But since various researches have now found that COVID is not so harmful for kids, it is important to reopen the schools, as now is the time for exams and related preparations.”