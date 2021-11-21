Schools, Colleges In Delhi-NCR To Be Closed Until Further Orders

Image credit: PTI/ FILE Schools in Delhi to be closed

All private and government schools, colleges and other educational institutions in Delhi and other NCR cities should be closed until further orders considering the pollution level in the national capital. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) earlier on Tuesday said, "“All private and public schools, colleges, educational institutions in NCR shall remain closed until further orders allowing only online mode of education."

Delhi Chief Minister on November 13 announced schools will be closed for a week starting from monday. A day later, on November 14, the Haryana government announced closure of schools in four cities -- Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat and Jhijar -- from monday. The Delhi government had earlier this week suggested a weekend lockdown and work from home for a week at an emergency meeting ordered by the top court.

Last week, the commission had advised Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh to close schools, among other restrictions, as announced by the Delhi government, to contain spiraling air pollution levels.