Schools, Colleges In Delhi-NCR Shut Until Further Notice: Air Quality Panel

Image credit: Shutterstock Schools, colleges in Delhi, other NCR cities closed until further notice amid air pollution

All private and government schools, colleges and other educational institutions in Delhi and other NCR cities should be closed until further notice, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) said on Tuesday. This is one of the many measures suggested by the commission to control air pollution in the National Capital region.

“All private and public schools, colleges, educational institutions in NCR shall remain closed until further orders allowing only online mode of education,” the CAQM said.

Delhi Chief Minister on November 13 announced schools will be closed for a week starting from monday. A day later, on November 14, the Haryana government announced closure of schools in four cities -- Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat and Jhijar -- from monday.

The new guidelines will remain in force till November 17, the Haryana Disaster Management Authority had said.

However, after CAQM’s order, schools in Delhi-NCR will remain shut until further orders.

The CAQM order came as the Delhi government and the centre face questions from the Supreme Court of India over the lack of emergency planning for the air quality crisis.

The Delhi government had earlier this week suggested a weekend lockdown and work from home for a week at an emergency meeting ordered by the top court.

Last week, the commission had advised Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh to close schools, among other restrictions, as announced by the Delhi government, to contain spiraling air pollution levels.