Schools, Colleges In Dakshina Kannada, Udupi Reopening Today

Schools, colleges in Dakshina Kannada reopening on July 12

All educational institutions including schools and anganwadis in the twin coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada (DK) and Udupi will reopen on Tuesday after holidays for about a week following heavy rains. The deputy commissioners of the two districts issued orders for the opening of schools, anganwadis and other educational institutions from today.

DK deputy commissioner K V Rajendra said further holidays will be declared if rain-related issues persisted. An orange alert has been issued in DK and Udupi districts by the meteorological department for Tuesday.

Mr Rajendra said the schools will remain open full day on Saturdays and the Dasara holidays will be cut short to compensate for the loss of learning hours during the rainy season.

