Schools, Colleges In Dakshina Kannada, Udupi Reopening Today

All educational institutions including schools and anganwadis in the twin coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada (DK) and Udupi will reopen today, July 12.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jul 12, 2022 12:30 pm IST
Mangaluru:

All educational institutions including schools and anganwadis in the twin coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada (DK) and Udupi will reopen on Tuesday after holidays for about a week following heavy rains. The deputy commissioners of the two districts issued orders for the opening of schools, anganwadis and other educational institutions from today.

ALSO READ | Karnataka Chief Minister Approves Rs 132 Crore To Provide Shoes, Socks To Government School Students

DK deputy commissioner K V Rajendra said further holidays will be declared if rain-related issues persisted. An orange alert has been issued in DK and Udupi districts by the meteorological department for Tuesday.

Mr Rajendra said the schools will remain open full day on Saturdays and the Dasara holidays will be cut short to compensate for the loss of learning hours during the rainy season.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

