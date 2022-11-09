Schools, Colleges In BMC To Remain Closed After 1 PM Tomorrow In View Of President’s Visit To Odisha

  • Home
Odisha: All schools and colleges, be it government or private, coming under the Bhubaneshwar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Odisha will remain closed after 1 pm tomorrow, November 10 in view of President Droupudi Murmu's visit to the state.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Nov 9, 2022 11:31 pm IST

New Delhi:

President of India Droupudi Murmu will be on a two-day visit to Odisha from tomorrow, November 10. All schools and colleges -- government or private, coming under the Bhubaneshwar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Odisha will remain closed after 1 pm tomorrow, November 10.

The Information and Public Relations Department of Odisha said: “Govt of Odisha has been pleased to declare that all Govt offices, School and Colleges (Govt and Pvt) coming under BMC, Bhubaneswar area will remain closed after 1 PM on 10th Nov 2022 on the occasion of visit of Hon'ble President of India to Odisha.”

President Murmu’s visit to Odisha will be her first visit to the state as the President of India. As per reports, the President will offer her prayers to Lord Jagannath at Puri’s Jagannath Temple on Thursday. While on the second and final day of her visit, President Murmu will visit Tapoban High School in Bhubaneshwar and will interact with the teachers and students there.

