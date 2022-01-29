Schools, Colleges In Bengaluru Set To Reopen From January 31

Image credit: shutterstock.com Schools, colleges will be reopened from January 31 in Bengaluru

The schools, colleges in Bengaluru will be reopened from January 31, the state government said on Saturday, January 29. "From Monday, all classes will be operational in schools with the strict implementation of Covid-19 appropriate behaviour and protocol," said Education Minister BC Nagesh. The educational institutions in the state were earlier closed in view of the alarming rise in number of Covid-19 cases in the state.

As part of revised guidelines, night curfew will be withdrawn in from Monday. Government offices will run at full capacity, hotels, restaurants, clubs, pubs and bars have also been allowed to function with full capacity, though theatres, auditoriums and multiplexes have been capped at 50 per cent. Gyms and swimming pools too can operate with 50 per cent capacity.