  • Home
  • Education
  • Schools, Coaching Institutes In Rajasthan Set To Reopen On Monday After Nearly 10 Months

Schools, Coaching Institutes In Rajasthan Set To Reopen On Monday After Nearly 10 Months

The government has decided to restart schools from classes nine to 12 with each room having 50 per cent seating capacity and students attending classes with consent from their parents.

Education | PTI | Updated: Jan 17, 2021 8:28 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Delhi Schools Reopen Tomorrow; Education Minister Holds Review Meeting
‘Highly Disappointed’, Say Parents As They Fear Reopening Of Delhi Schools
University Students Should Visit Jails For Learning Experience: UP Governor
UK PM Appoints New Special Envoy For Girls' Education
10 Students test COVID-19 Positive At Girls' School In Madhya Pradesh
SAV Exams 2021: Bihar Releases Preliminary Stage Result; Main Paper On January 17
Schools, Coaching Institutes In Rajasthan Set To Reopen On Monday After Nearly 10 Months
Schools, Coaching Institutes In Rajasthan Set To Reopen On Monday After Nearly 10 Months
Jaipur:

Schools and coaching institutes in Rajasthan are set to reopen in the state on Monday after remaining closed for nearly 10 months with wearing of face masks, maintaining social distancing and thermal scanning made mandatory for the students. These institutes were closed on March 21 last year.

The government has decided to restart schools from classes nine to 12 with each room having 50 per cent seating capacity and students attending classes with consent from their parents. For students of coaching institutes coming from other states, they will have to get themselves tested for COVID-19, a day before joining classes. All coaching institutes will have to send details of their students to the nodal officer appointed by the district collector. Sanitization work was conducted in schools and coaching institutes on Sunday.

An order issued by the chief secretary on Friday stated that IAS and RAS officers in districts will visit their nearest higher secondary schools to check the compliance of the guidelines and will also motivate students and teachers.

According to standard operating procedure for coaching institutes, a distance of six feet will be required to be maintained by students in the classrooms. There will be a gap of 30 minutes between two batches in coaching institutes and the classrooms will be sanitized during this period. 'No mask no entry' norm will be followed strictly while all stationary items and other equipment will be sanitized daily, according to order by the home department. Cameras will have to be installed for monitoring of social distancing and other guidelines related to COVID-19. Directions were also given to encourage students to wash hands or sanitize them at the time of entry to the classroom and while exiting it.

Click here for more Education News
Rajasthan Colleges
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
DLT Labs To Hire People For Setting Up Centre Of Excellence In Lucknow
DLT Labs To Hire People For Setting Up Centre Of Excellence In Lucknow
Union Education Minister To Attend Foundation Ceremony At Architecture College 'SPA'
Union Education Minister To Attend Foundation Ceremony At Architecture College 'SPA'
Board Exam Date 2021 Live Updates: CBSE, ICSE, State Board Time Table, Classes 10, 12 Admit Card
Live | Board Exam Date 2021 Live Updates: CBSE, ICSE, State Board Time Table, Classes 10, 12 Admit Card
Delhi Schools Reopen Tomorrow; Education Minister Holds Review Meeting
Delhi Schools Reopen Tomorrow; Education Minister Holds Review Meeting
‘Highly Disappointed’, Say Parents As They Fear Reopening Of Delhi Schools
‘Highly Disappointed’, Say Parents As They Fear Reopening Of Delhi Schools
.......................... Advertisement ..........................