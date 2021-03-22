Image credit: Shutterstock Towards the end of 2020 and in January and February, 2021, most states had resumed physical classes (representational photo)

Amid a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases, several States and Union Territories (UTs) have decided to shut schools. Some have also announced promotion of students without exams, excluding those who will appear in their Class 10 and Class 12 board exams this year.

In March last year, all states had cancelled physical classes and shut educational institutions, following the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Towards the end of 2020 and in January and February, 2021, most of them had resumed physical classes at least for some levels.

However, due to a spike in the daily COVID-19 caseload, some states have again stopped physical classes.

Chhattisgarh is the latest state to cancel classes and promote students without exams. Here is the complete list of states and the measures they are taking:

Punjab

One of the worst COVID-hit states, Punjab, has decided to keep educational institutions closed till March 31. The government had announced closure of schools on March 13. Later, the government said all educational institutions, except medical colleges will remain shut till March-end.

“All educational institutions, other than medical and nursing colleges, will remain closed till March 31,” an official statement said.

Chhattisgarh

Another state with a large daily COVID-19 caseload, Chhattisgarh announced closure of schools on March 21. The Bhupesh Baghel government on Sunday said students of all classes will be promoted without examinations, except for those studying in Classes 10 and 12.

"All schools will be shut till further orders and all students, except for class 10th and 12th, will be given general promotion to the next class without holding examinations," the government order said.

Puducherry

The territorial administration in Puducherry had previously ordered closure of all schools for Classes 1 to 8 from March 22 till May 31. This will be applicable to all schools under the state board, including the ones affiliated to central boards – CBSE and ICSE.

The step has been taken in view of the sudden spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in the Union Territory, a press release from Director of School Education P T Rudra Goud said.

Tamil Nadu

The Tamil Nadu government has announced closure of schools for Classes 9, 10 and 11 from March 22 until further orders. However, schools will remain open for Class 12 students as they have to take board exams.

Notifying the closure, the state government said the Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine has recommended that it would not be advisable to continue Classes for 9, 10 and 11 from the health point of view as there has been a rise in COVID-19 cases.

"The government of Tamil Nadu hereby order that schools shall be closed for classes 9th, 10th and 11th with effect from March 22 until further orders," state Chief Secretary Rajeev Ranjan said in the order.

Karnataka

The Karnataka government had previously said it is planning to start the next academic year for schools from July 15, and it will be subject to the COVID-19 situation. "We are planning to start the next academic year for schools from July 15. We have to keep in mind the Covid situation as well," Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said.

Gujarat

The Gujarat government has cancelled offline classes till April 10 for schools situated in eight municipal corporation areas.

The government has shut down schools in Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, Jamnagar, Junagadh, Bhavnagar and Gandhinagar.

Telangana

The Telangana Government on March 17 said it is analysing the COVID-19 situation in the state and will decide in the next few days on schools. However, it has not announced its decision yet. Offline classes in Telangana schools resumed in February. The Government will take a decision on schools as a large number of coronavirus cases have been reported in educational institutions in the state.

Rajasthan

While the Rajasthan Government has not announced a closure of schools, Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra said students of Classes 1 to 5 in state-run schools will be promoted without exams. According to an order issued by the Rajasthan Education Department, the promotion will take effect from April 1. For Classes 6, 7, 9 and 11,final exams will be held in April.

"In view of the circumstances arising out of corona, the government has made this decision," School Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra tweeted.