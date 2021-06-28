  • Home
  • Education
  • Schools Can't Deny Admission On Ground That Child Has Declared Name Of One Parent: Manish Sisodia

Schools Can't Deny Admission On Ground That Child Has Declared Name Of One Parent: Manish Sisodia

No school in Delhi can deny admission to a child on the ground of declaring the name of just one parent, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced on Monday.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jun 28, 2021 10:19 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Madhya Pradesh Schools Will Not Reopen On July 1: State Government
Maharashtra Education Minister Launches Bridge Course For Classes 2-10
Supreme Court Refuses To Stay HC Order Allowing Private Schools To Levy Annual Fees
Educational Institutions In Jammu And Kashmir To Remain Closed Till July 15
After Complaints Of Extra Fees From Students, Delhi Government To Take Over Management Of Private School
Delhi Government To Take Over Management Of Private School In Punjabi Bagh For Violating Rules
Schools Can't Deny Admission On Ground That Child Has Declared Name Of One Parent: Manish Sisodia
An order to this effect has also been issued by the Directorate of Education
New Delhi:

No school in Delhi can deny admission to a child on the ground of declaring the name of just one parent, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced on Monday.

This assumes significance from the point of view of children who have lost one or both parents to Covid.

"No student in Delhi shall deny admission to a child on grounds that the child is declaring name of his or her single parent only," Mr Sisodia tweeted.

An order to this effect has also been issued by the Directorate of Education.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Education News Manish Sisodia
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
15-Year-Old Boy From Delhi Receives Diana Award
15-Year-Old Boy From Delhi Receives Diana Award
Madhya Pradesh Schools Will Not Reopen On July 1: State Government
Madhya Pradesh Schools Will Not Reopen On July 1: State Government
MP Board (MPBSE) Class 12 Evaluation Criteria Announced
MP Board (MPBSE) Class 12 Evaluation Criteria Announced
Plea In Delhi High Court To Direct CBSE Schools To Publish Documents On Class 10 Assessment Criteria
Plea In Delhi High Court To Direct CBSE Schools To Publish Documents On Class 10 Assessment Criteria
DU To Felicitate Its 8 Alumni Including Kiren Rijiju, Hardeep Singh Puri
DU To Felicitate Its 8 Alumni Including Kiren Rijiju, Hardeep Singh Puri
.......................... Advertisement ..........................