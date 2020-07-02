  • Home
'Learning with human feel' is Delhi Government's teaching and learning approach, Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia tweeted today.

Education | Written By Anisha Kumari | Updated: Jul 2, 2020 6:05 pm IST

Schools are closed but learning will continue: Manish Sisodia (representational image)
New Delhi:

'Learning with human feel' is Delhi Government's teaching and learning approach, Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia tweeted today. Though schools are closed, learning will continue with the use of digital technology, he added.

The digital technologies will complement the efforts of school teacher in reaching out to every child and will assist them in learning process.

He said that Delhi Government is ensuring that a 'Digital Divide' should not hamper a child's access to learning opportunities and said that the core principle of their approach is 'outreach and connect' between teachers and their students.

The minister laid out the plan to continue classes in the covid-19 era. He said that teachers will reach out to students through WhatsApp or over phone call and give them assignments. The teachers will also take regular feedback and in the process, also find out about the well-being of children.

Students from KG to class 10 will receive daily exercise and feedback from their class teachers through WhatsApp. Students who do not have WhatsApp will be contacted through regular calls.

Live online classes will be held by Delhi government school teachers for students in class 11 and 12. The online classes will be held for 12 subjects. Again, a student’s progress will be followed up by the teacher through WhatsApp or phone call.

Mr. Sisodia added that the government's School Management Committees (SMC) will be active partners with teachers in reaching out to parents for learning and well-being of every child.

Schools across the country have been shut since mid-March, when the first lockdown was announced. Though, several activities have been allowed by the central government in a phased manner, schools have not made the cut yet. As per the guidelines released by Home Ministry for Unlock 2, all schools, colleges and educational institutions will remain closed till July 31.


Manish Sisodia Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia Delhi schools closed
