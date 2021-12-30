School Uniforms Do Not Impact Students' Behaviour: Study

A research has found that school uniforms do not impact students' behaviour

A National research on 'School uniforms and student behavior: is there a link?' has found that school uniforms do not impact students' behaviour. The research was published in the Early Childhood Research Quarterly journal. The research was conducted by Ansari along with Michael Shepard of The Ohio State university and Michael A Gottfried of the University of Pennsylvania. The major research outcomes suggested that there is no association of school uniforms with children’s social skills, behavioral problems, and attendance.

A statement on the research paper mentioned, " When taken together, despite theoretical assertions and the policy rhetoric surrounding school uniforms and their benefits for the student body, the extant literature has yielded inconclusive collapsed these indicators into 3 dimensions: Internalizing behavior problems, externalizing behavior problems, and social skills (a combination of approaches to learning and socio emotional skills)."

The research found that 78 per cent of Catholic schools that students attended had a uniform requirement as compared with only 54 per cent of other religious schools and 43 per cent of other private schools. And, among public school students, only 21 per cent attended schools with a uniform policy.

Some of the excerpts from the research finding suggested that, “First, the results of the present investigation illustrate consistent and largely null findings at the aggregate level as a function of school uniform policies. That is, students who attended schools with and without school uniform mandates, on average, demonstrated similar social skills, externalizing and internalizing problems, and school attendance patterns between kindergarten and fifth grade after adjusting for children’s characteristics and their educational experiences, household characteristics, and school-going practices and routines.”

“The second key theme that emerged from the present investigation was that the magnitude of associations between elementary schools with (vs without) a school uniform mandate and students’ social and behavioral problems did not consistently vary as a function of children’s socioeconomic status nor their school entry skills,” the research findings suggested further.