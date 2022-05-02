School timings in Haryana changed due to heat

In view of the scorching heat in Haryana, the school timings in all the government and privately-run schools for the students of Class 1 to 12 have been revised. Now, the schools in the state will be conducted during the morning hours between 7 am and 12 noon. The revised timing will be followed from May 4, 2022.

"Due to intense heat wave condition prevalent throughout the state of Haryana, it has been decided that the timings of all the schools (Government and Private Schools) has been changed to 7 am to 12 noon for all the classes (1 to 12) with effect from May 5," a Directorate of School Education statement said.

Taking to Twitter, Minister of Education Kanwar Pal, said: "In view of the scorching heat, in view of the health of the children, the timings of all government and private schools from Class 1 to 12 have been changed from 7 am to 12 noon."