School Timings Changed In Bhopal As Temperature Soars In Heatwave

The Bhopal district administration has said that all government and private schools in the city will be operated from 7 am to 12 noon with immediate effect.

Bhopal: School timings changed amid heatwave
New Delhi:

In view of the scorching heat in Madhya Pradesh, the school timings in Bhopal have been changed. Now, the schools in Bhopal will only be conducted during the morning hours. The district administration has decided that all government and private schools in the city will be operated from 7 am to 12 noon with immediate effect. However, the exams will be held as per schedule.

Taking to Twitter, Collector Avinash Lavania said, "At present, due to the continuous increase in the day temperature due to summer season, the health of the students is being adversely affected. The school timings of all government non-government schools operating under Bhopal district is done from 7:00 am to 12:00 noon."

School timings in Jabalpur and Narmadapuram will also be changed, the Madhya Pradesh School Education Department said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, the Indore district administration has also changed the timing of schools in the city.

Apart from Madhya Pradesh, many district administrations in Bihar, including Patna, have decided that the school timings will be changed. Classes in Bihar will only be conducted from 6:30 am to 11:30 am.

