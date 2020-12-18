School Teacher Makes Bid To Enter Record Book

A Kalmanja Government Higher Primary School teacher, who has won medals in national-level swimming competitions, has made an attempt to enter record books by swimming in a Padmasana Yoga posture with his legs chained.

Mangalore:

A school teacher, who has won medals in national-level swimming competitions, has made an attempt to enter record books by swimming in a Padmasana Yoga posture with his legs chained. Nagaraj Kharvi, teaching in Kalmanja Government Higher Primary School at Kundapur in Udupi district of Karnataka, attempted the feat on Friday.

The school teacher reached his destination at the Tannirbhavi Beach by covering a distance of one kilometre in 25 minutes 16 seconds. Though the wind this morning was in the northward direction, Mr Kharvi used his full force and reached the flag that was posted in the southern direction.

Mr Kharvi's coach B Krishna Naik was elated over the stunning performance while Mr Kharvi said his years of hardwork had yielded results. The Higher Primary School teacher had bagged two golds and one bronze medal in the national-level swimming competition that was held at Vadodara in Gujarat last January.

Mr Kharvi also has plans to create awareness among the public about the benefits of swimming and yoga. Mr Kharvi later told reporters that no one had created a record in the Padmasana posture. The DVD of the feat, signed by two gazetted officers, would be sent to the India Book of Records. A copy would be sent to the Limca Book of Records also, he said.

