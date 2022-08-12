School Students Set 'World Record' By Singing Patriotic Songs In Rajasthan

  • Home
Around one crore school students across Rajasthan on Friday set a "world record" by singing patriotic songs under the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' campaign, officials said.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Aug 12, 2022 2:59 pm IST | Source: PTI

Jaipur:

Around one crore school students across Rajasthan on Friday set a "world record" by singing patriotic songs under the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' campaign, officials said. Addressing students at the Sawai Mansingh stadium, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot congratulated the students for the achievement.

"I am happy that the World Book of Records, London, which is a prestigious institution, listened to the songs sung by one crore students and presented a certificate to the state government," he said. Songs like 'Vande Mataram', 'Sare Jahaan Se Acha' and the national anthem were sung by the students for around 25 minutes to set the record.

The Chief Minister said the new generation should inculcate the values of brotherhood and sacrifice as they are the future of the country. He said his government wanted the state to progress on the path of development. Mr Gehlot also congratulated young people of the country on International Youth Day.

"Greetings to young people on #InternationalYouthDay. Our youth have an important role to play in nation building. On this day, we reaffirm our commitment to provide the best education, training and adequate employment opportunities to the youth," he tweeted. At the district-level, the in-charge ministers concerned were the chief guests at the programmes.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

