  • Home
  • Education
  • School Students To Attempt 'World Record' By Singing Patriotic Songs In Rajasthan

School Students To Attempt 'World Record' By Singing Patriotic Songs In Rajasthan

With the aim of inculcating feelings of patriotism, all government and non-government schools of the state will organise an event on August 12 at 10.15 am in which students will sing patriotic songs.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Aug 11, 2022 2:13 pm IST | Source: PTI
How To Choose A Stream In Class 11 View More
08 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 08 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST

RELATED NEWS

Researchers And Teachers Demand Robust Funding For Education And Scientific Research
'Proposal To Merge Government-Run Primary Schools At Planning Stage,' Says Goa Chief Minister
Telangana: Free Screening Of Gandhi Movie Begins In Theatres For School Students
Delhi Schools Step Up Measures For COVID; Experts Not In Favour Of Closure
Education Ministry Holds Meeting For Seeking Inputs For New Curriculum
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan To Conduct Class On Tricolour At Government School
School Students To Attempt 'World Record' By Singing Patriotic Songs In Rajasthan
School students to attempt 'world record' by singing patriotic songs in Rajasthan
Image credit: Careers360
Jaipur:

Around one crore school students across Rajasthan will attempt to set a "world record" by singing patriotic songs on August 12 under the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' campaign, an education department official said on Thursday. With the aim of inculcating feelings of patriotism, all government and non-government schools of the state will organise an event on August 12 at 10.15 am in which students will sing patriotic songs.

Additional Chief Secretary, School Education Department, Pawan Kumar Goyal said that Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is likely to attend the state-level event from the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. At the district level, the in-charge ministers concerned will be chief guests at the programmes.

He claimed about one crore school students are proposed to participate in the programme, which is likely to set a world record. Goyal said district-level programmes will be organised at those places in the district where Independence Day programmes have been organized. At the block level, the event will be organised at the stadium or sports grounds and the school-level programmes will be organised on the school premises.

(This story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Independence Day Government School
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
SAMS Odisha Plus 3 Admission 2022 Begins Today; Details Here
SAMS Odisha Plus 3 Admission 2022 Begins Today; Details Here
IIT Kanpur Ties Up With BHEL For Cooperation In Research And Development In Defence And Aerospace Sectors
IIT Kanpur Ties Up With BHEL For Cooperation In Research And Development In Defence And Aerospace Sectors
Researchers And Teachers Demand Robust Funding For Education And Scientific Research
Researchers And Teachers Demand Robust Funding For Education And Scientific Research
Delhi University Plans Courses On Art Of Being Happy, Emotional Intelligence From This Academic Year
Delhi University Plans Courses On Art Of Being Happy, Emotional Intelligence From This Academic Year
Maharashtra FYJC Admissions 2022: Second Merit List To Be Released Tomorrow; Details Here
Maharashtra FYJC Admissions 2022: Second Merit List To Be Released Tomorrow; Details Here
.......................... Advertisement ..........................