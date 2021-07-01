  • Home
  • Education
  • School Reopening: These States Have Resumed Classes In Online Mode From Today

School Reopening: These States Have Resumed Classes In Online Mode From Today

School Reopening News: For the safety of the students and the teaching and non-teaching staff attending the educational institutions amid Covid, the government of these states has not allowed classes in offline mode.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jul 1, 2021 4:19 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Gross Enrolment Ratio Improves At All Levels Of School Education: UDISE+ Report
Private Schools Should Admit EWS Students Without Waiting For General Category Admissions: Manish Sisodia
Action Against Maharashtra Schools Denying Admission: Education Minister
UP Schools To Reopen From July 1 For Administrative Work, Online Classes To Continue
Delhi Government Schools: Application For Admission To Entry-Level Classes Begin
Schools In Uttarakhand To Open From Thursday For Online Classes
School Reopening: These States Have Resumed Classes In Online Mode From Today
Schools reopen today for online classes
New Delhi:

Schools in Telangana, Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand have resumed for online classes from today. These states had previously terminated classes in view of the ongoing Covid crisis and summer vacation.

For the safety of the students and the teaching and non-teaching staff attending the educational institutions amid Covid, the government of these states has not allowed classes in offline mode.

Schools in Madhya Pradesh were scheduled to open after summer vacations from today in offline mode. However, on June 28, the Chief Minister of the state said studies will continue through online mode and television broadcasts, adding that the decision on opening schools for offline classes will be taken after discussing with the Centre, other states and experts.

The Telangana Government has resumed online classes for students from KG to postgraduate level in view of the Covid crisis from today. The state government had earlier sought to allow offline (physical) classes from July 1.

All government and private schools in Uttarakhand reopened for online classes from today, July 1. They were closed in May for the summer vacation.

Schools in Uttar Pradesh has reopened for administrative work from today in physical mode. However, for students, online teaching-learning activities are in continuation. Teachers and non-teaching staff of all schools, including the Navodaya Vidyalayas and residential schools, has been allowed to visit schools for administrative work.

Karnataka is likely to resume classes for university classes soon, after vaccinating all eligible students.

Making Covid vaccine available for children will pave the way for reopening of schools and resuming outdoor activities for children, AIIMS Chief Dr Randeep Guleria had said earlier.

Click here for more Education News
virtual classes online classes covid
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Global Water And Climate Adaptation Centre Launched At IIT Madras
Global Water And Climate Adaptation Centre Launched At IIT Madras
Amrita School Of Biotechnology, University Of Arizona To Offer Dual Degree Programme In Life Sciences
Amrita School Of Biotechnology, University Of Arizona To Offer Dual Degree Programme In Life Sciences
Agricultural Universities Important For Strengthening Economy: Sharad Pawar
Agricultural Universities Important For Strengthening Economy: Sharad Pawar
Two Delhi University Students Win EY Scholarship 2021
Two Delhi University Students Win EY Scholarship 2021
Assam Boards Announce Class 10, 12 Result Formula
Assam Boards Announce Class 10, 12 Result Formula
.......................... Advertisement ..........................