Schools reopen today for online classes

Schools in Telangana, Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand have resumed for online classes from today. These states had previously terminated classes in view of the ongoing Covid crisis and summer vacation.

For the safety of the students and the teaching and non-teaching staff attending the educational institutions amid Covid, the government of these states has not allowed classes in offline mode.

Schools in Madhya Pradesh were scheduled to open after summer vacations from today in offline mode. However, on June 28, the Chief Minister of the state said studies will continue through online mode and television broadcasts, adding that the decision on opening schools for offline classes will be taken after discussing with the Centre, other states and experts.

The Telangana Government has resumed online classes for students from KG to postgraduate level in view of the Covid crisis from today. The state government had earlier sought to allow offline (physical) classes from July 1.

All government and private schools in Uttarakhand reopened for online classes from today, July 1. They were closed in May for the summer vacation.

Schools in Uttar Pradesh has reopened for administrative work from today in physical mode. However, for students, online teaching-learning activities are in continuation. Teachers and non-teaching staff of all schools, including the Navodaya Vidyalayas and residential schools, has been allowed to visit schools for administrative work.

Karnataka is likely to resume classes for university classes soon, after vaccinating all eligible students.

Making Covid vaccine available for children will pave the way for reopening of schools and resuming outdoor activities for children, AIIMS Chief Dr Randeep Guleria had said earlier.