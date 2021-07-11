  • Home
  • Puducherry To Reopen Colleges, Schools For Classes 9 To 12 From July 16

Government-run and privately managed colleges in Puducherry were earlier directed to conduct classes only online following the rise in number of coronavirus cases in the Union Territory.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jul 11, 2021 4:03 pm IST

New Delhi:

The Puducherry Administration has decided to reopen colleges and schools for the students of Classes 9 to 12 from July 16, Chief Minister N Rangaswamy announced. The schools and colleges were shut for physical classes in view of the Covid crisis.

Government-run and privately managed colleges in Puducherry were earlier directed to conduct classes only online following the rise in number of coronavirus cases in the Union Territory. The classes would be held six days a week (Monday to Saturday).

On March 11, the Governor approved a proposal to declare the students of Classes 1 to 9 in the Union Territory as 'all pass' this academic year.

The students of Class 10 and Class 11 in Puducherry and Karaikal will be declared 'all pass' as per guidelines of the Tamil Nadu Board.

Similarly, students of Classes 10 and 11 in the Mahe and Yanam regions would be promoted as per the guidelines of the Boards of Education in Kerala and Andhra Pradesh respectively said a Raj Nivas release.

As the Covid cases are declining in the country, several states including Bihar and Haryana have announced resuming classes in offline mode. However, while announcing the reopening of schools and colleges, these states have also said that attendance will not be mandatory and Covid protocols will be followed.

