Minister of school education department Varsha Gaikwad allowed school reopening from July 15

Maharashtra government has decided to reopen schools in areas where no active COVID-19 case has been reported in last one month. The schools have been allowed to resume offline classes for students of Classes 8 to 12 from July 15, minister of school education department Varsha Gaikwad said.

“It has become a need of the hour to have a co-educational approach to reach out to the children of the last strata of the state,” she added.

Ms Gaikwad shared the government order on Twitter which states that all teachers and staff members need to be vaccinated before the school reopening.

“Prior to the commencement of school, corona vaccination of all teachers and non-teaching staff in the respective schools should be done as a matter of priority,” Mr Gaikwad said adding that “It is mandatory for all to strictly abide by the Corona prevention rules laid down by the state government before starting school. Considering the possibility of a possible third wave, any kind of negligence will not be tolerated.”

“In Jaya village, no corona patient has been found for the last one month and in future, the gram panchayat may unanimously decide to keep the village corona-free. Classes 8 to 12 will be sanctioned to start from July 15,” the minister said.

An eight-member committee will be formed to take a call on Covid-free zones. The committee will comprise collectors, school principals and health officials. In rural areas, the committee will be headed by the head of the gram panchayat.

“The committee under the chairmanship of the Sarpanch of the Gram Panchayat will be responsible for strict adherence to the Corona Prevention Rules at the village level,” Ms Gaikwad said.

“Let's all come together in this challenging time, let's secure our future! Continuing our children's education; their health and safety will always be a priority in our decision making process,” she added.