Schools Reopening Tomorrow In These States With COVID-19 Restrictions

Image credit: Shutterstock Maharashtra, Punjab, Manipur schools reopening from tomorrow with COVID-19 restrictions

Schools in Punjab, Manipur, and Thane rural area, Maharashtra, will open their doors for students for the first time tomorrow, January 27, after months, since the COVID-induced lockdown. While Punjab had reopened schools for students of Classes 5 to 12 earlier this month, Manipur is reopening schools for only Classes 9 to 12.

Many states including Delhi, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Karnataka, Bihar, Odisha, Assam, Jharkhand, Mizoram, and Kerala have already reopened their schools, especially to help students who will appear in board exams in the upcoming months.

COVOD-19 related rules, health and safety guidelines will be strictly followed in Maharashtra, Punjab, and Manipur schools when they reopen from tomorrow.

Read || State-Wise Time Table Of Classes 10, 12 Board Exams

Maharashtra School Reopening

Maharashtra had said that its schools in rural areas in Thane will reopen from January 27. As per the official release, district Guardian Minister Eknath Shinde issued directions to reopen schools of all mediums, including ashram schools, which have remained shut for the last 10 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Maharashtra had reopened schools from classes 5 to 8 last week in the rest of the regions.

Manipur School Reopening

The Manipur Government had previously decided to reopen schools and colleges in the state from January 27. In a state Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister N Biren Singh, it was decided that schools will reopen for students of classes 9 to 12. It also decided that all colleges will also reopen from January 27 by strictly following COVID-19 related rules.

Punjab School Reopening

From tomorrow, Punjab schools will reopen for Classes 3 and 4. Earlier this month, the state government had reopened schools for Classes 5 to 12.

The timings will remain the same – from 10 am to 3 pm – and parents will have to give written consent before sending their wards to schools. Students of Classes 1 and 2 will be attending the schools from February 1 onward, the government said.