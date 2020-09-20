Unlock 4: Schools Reopening Partially From Tomorrow, Check How States Are Preparing

Image credit: Shutterstock Unlock 4: Schools Reopening Partially From Tomorrow

As per the latest SOP issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, schools across the country are allowed to partially reopen for students of Class 9 to 12 from tomorrow, September 21. The SOP, under the Unlock 4 guidelines of the Ministry of Home Affairs, also permitted 50% of teaching and non-teaching staff to be called to the schools at a time for online teaching or tele-counselling and related work from September 21.

The SOP said that students of Classes 9 to 12 may be permitted to visit their schools, in areas outside the containment zones only, on a voluntary basis, for taking guidance from their teachers and this will be subject to the written consent of their parents or guardians.

Many states have decided for a partial reopening of schools while some has decided against it, amid fear of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Assam

Schools in Assam will remain closed till September 30. However, partial reopening of for Classes 9-12 has been allowed. According to an order by the state government, students of class 9 to 12 are allowed to visit their schools on a voluntary basis, with the written consent of parents, for guidance from teachers only.

Delhi

Delhi Government on September 4 allowed the reopening of schools for students of Classes 9-12. However, amid fear of a second COVID-19 wave, the government on September 18 issued a revised notification to keep schools closed till October 5.

"All schools will remain closed for all students till 05.10.2020. However, online classes and teaching-learning activities will continue as usual and HoS (Heads of Schools) are authorized to call teachers/ staff (as per requirement) for smooth conduct of online classes, teaching-learning activities and any other work," a notification by the Delhi Directorate of School Education said.

Goa

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday ruled out reopening of schools in the state before October 2. Mr Sawant said that the government will review the COVID-19 situation on October 2 after consulting the stakeholders before deciding to open the schools.

Schools will be opened in a staggered manner with class 10, 12 resuming first, Mr Sawant added.

Gujarat

Gujarat Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama on Wednesday said that schools in the state will continue to remain shut for all students.

"The Centre had clarified that it's not compulsory for states to implement these SOPs from September 21. There is a risk of transmission of the virus if students gather at one place. It is not advisable for students to visit schools in the present situation," Mr Chudasama said.

Himachal Pradesh

Schools in Himachal Pradesh will reopen for Classes 9-12 from tomorrow. The Himachal Pradesh cabinet previously decided to open schools with 50 per cent teaching and non-teaching staff in attendance for students from Class 9 to Class 12, provided the students are willing to take guidance from the teachers.

Nagaland

Schools in Nagaland will partially reopen from September 21, for students of Classes 9 to 12, on a "voluntary basis", to seek academic guidance. In an order Chief Secretary Temjen Toy said that up to 50 per cent of teaching and non-teaching staff, residing outside containment zones, may be permitted to be called to the schools at a time for online teaching, tele-counselling, and related work.

Odisha

All educational institutions in Odisha will remain shut till the end of Durga Puja vacation, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said in a statement. The announcement was made by Mr Patnaik after reviewing the situation due to COVID-19 in the state

Tamil Nadu

The Tamil Nadu Education Minister K A Sengottaiyan previously said that there will be no shift-based classes when schools reopen in the state. Hinting that there will not be any phased reopening, Mr Sengottaiyan said schools across Tamil Nadu will open simultaneously once the pandemic situation is brought under control.

"All classes will start functioning simultaneously when schools reopen in the state. There will not be classes in shift, as all the schools have adequate infrastructure," he told reporters here on Saturday. The schools are equipped with sufficient numbers of classrooms to ensure the social distancing norms, Mr Sengottaiyan said.