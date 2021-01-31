Image credit: Shutterstock Schools, Colleges, Universities Reopening Tomorrow In These States

School children in many states will visit their schools for the first time in months for physical classes tomorrow, February 1, since the COVID-19 lockdown and the subsequent closure of schools. Most of these states had previously reopened educational institutions for higher classes, especially for those who will appear in board exams in the upcoming months.

When schools reopen, safety measures related to COVID-19 will be strictly followed. These are the states that have decided to reopen schools, colleges and universities from February 1:

Punjab: The Punjab Government had previously announced that Anganwadi centres and pre-primary classes in the state will resume from February 1. Anganwadi centres in Punjab were opened on December 8, 2020, for workers and helpers but the decision with regard to children going there was not taken. Now, it has been decided to reopen all Anganwadi centres for children from February 1, from 10 am to 1 pm.

Odisha: In view of the decline in the number of fresh COVID-19 cases, the Odisha Government on Saturday allowed the reopening of Anganwadi centres from February 1. It also asked the School and Mass Education Department to make a decision on the date of reopening of schools for Classes 9-12.

Andhra Pradesh: Schools in Andhra Pradesh will reopen for classes 1 to 5 from February 1. "Andhra Pradesh government has accorded permission for reopening of Classes 1 to 5 from February 1," said an official statement issued by the state government. The schools will function full day for elementary classes and the state education department has issued guidelines in this regard.

Haryana: Schools in Haryana will resume physical classes for the students of Classes 6 to 8 from February 1, according to an order issued by the Department of School Education on Friday. Schools timings will be between 10 am and 1:30 pm. To attend classes, students will have to bring a certificate from any health centre or a doctor to certify that they do not have any COVID-like symptoms. They will also have to bring written consent from their parents.

Karnataka: The Karnataka Government has decided to hold full-day classes for students of Classes 9, 10, and students of first and second year Pre-University from February 1. The decision was taken in consultation with the state Technical Advisory Committee for COVID-19, keeping in mind the health and educational future of the students, the government said.

Gujarat: Physical classes for classes 9 and 11 students of Gujarat will resume from February 1. Students, teachers and limited staff members will be attending the schools, following the COVID-19 protocols. This is being done to help students prepare for the upcoming board examinations.

Telangana: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had previously said that classes for standard 9 and above, intermediate and degree courses will begin on February 1. According to a memo issued by the Telangana School Education Department, the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations in Telangana will be held from May 17 to 26.

Jammu: Colleges and universities in Jammu will reopen on February 1. The Jammu and Kashmir government on Thursday issued guidelines with respect to the re-opening of higher education institutions.While higher education institutions in summer zone areas of Jammu division will reopen from February 1, in Kashmir division and winter zone areas of Jammu division, the institutions will reopen on February 15 after winter vacations.

Delhi University: The University of Delhi, in the new guideline issued on January 29, said colleges, centres, and departments will reopen for offline classes from Monday, February 1 for final year students. The final-year students can attend the colleges, centres and departments for their laboratory, practical, skill, library and related activities in small batches.

Meghalaya: As per the new guidelines issued by the state government, colleges in Meghalaya will resume for offline classes from February 1. The Meghalaya colleges will reopen for lesson transactions, assignments, on-line interactions and counselling, a statement issued in this regard said.