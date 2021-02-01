Image credit: Shutterstock (Representational Image) State-Wise List Of Schools, Colleges And Universities Reopening Today

Schools in Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir, Meghalaya and Telangana will reopen their gates for face-to-face classes from today, February 1. Most of these states had previously resumed offline classes for higher classes, especially for those who will appear in the upcoming 2021 board exams. The University of Delhi (DU) will also resume their classes for the final year students from today.

However, for the safety of the students and the teaching and non-teaching staff attending the educational institutions, several safety measures related to COVID-19 are to be strictly followed. The visits of the students and the teachers will be arranged in a staggered manner and maintaining a physical distance between students in classrooms and teachers in staff rooms is mandatory and use of face masks, sanitisers, frequent handwashing and respiratory etiquette are made compulsory.

Andhra Pradesh: Schools in Andhra Pradesh will resume offline classes for the students of Class 1 to Class 5 from today. The schools will function for the full day for the elementary classes in Andhra Pradesh. The Andhra Pradesh education department has also issued guidelines in this regard. Attendance is not made mandatory, and the elementary school students will be allowed entry to the schools only with the written consent of their parents or guardians.

Delhi University: The University of Delhi (DU) will reopen for offline classes from today for the students of final year. The final-year students can attend the colleges, centres and departments for their laboratory, practical, skill, library and related activities in small batches. The university will, however, function with 100 per cent staff strength from today.

Gujarat: On a similar note, Gujarat will also reopen the gates for the students of Classes 9 and 11 from today for face-to-face classes

Haryana: Schools in Haryana will reopen for the students of Class 6 to Class 8 from today. For Haryana Class 6 to Class 8, school timings will be from 10 am to 1:30 pm. Along with written consent from the parents, the Class 6 to Class 8 students will also have to take a certificate from any health centre or a doctor to certify that they do not have any COVID-like symptoms.

Himachal Pradesh: Himachal Pradesh Government will reopen schools for the students of Classes 5 and 8 to 12 in the plains of the state from today. Industrial training institutes, polytechnics and engineering colleges will also reopen for physical classes from today.

Karnataka: Karnataka as well, will resume offline classes for the students of Class 9 and first-year Pre-University classes from today.

Jammu and Kashmir: Schools and higher education institutions in the summer zone of the Jammu region will resume for Class 10 to Class 12 from today. However, Kashmir Division and winter zone areas of Jammu Division, the higher education institutions will resume for offline classes from February 15.

Meghalaya: Meghalaya, as well, will resume offline classes for the students of higher educational institutions from February 1. The Meghalaya colleges will reopen for offline classes for lesson transactions, assignments, on-line interactions and counselling, a statement issued in this regard said. However, offline classes will also be held simultaneously.

Odisha: The Odisha Government will resume the Anganwadi centres from today. The decision to reopen the Odisha Anganwadi centres has been taken after considering the declining COVID-19 active cases in the state.

Punjab: Punjab will also open the Anganwadi and pre-primary classes at all government, aided and private schools from today. The Anganwadi centres will function between 10 am and 1 pm, while pre-primary classes from 10 am to 3 pm.

Telangana: Telangana will reopen schools and colleges for the students of Classes 9 to 12 from today. The schools will function from 9:30 am to 4:45 pm in all the other districts while it will be between 8:45 am and 4 pm in Hyderabad and Secunderabad. Online and digital classes for the students of Class 10 will be held from 10 am to 11 am and for Class 9 from 4 pm to 5 pm.