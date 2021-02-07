Schools Reopen Today In Four States With COVID-19 Restrictions

Bihar, Odisha, Rajasthan, and Uttarakhand are reopening their schools today for students of more classes while taking all the COVID-19 precautions. These states have issued their respective COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) in addition to the guidelines issued by the Union Health Ministry for reopening the state schools. Earlier theses states had resumed offline sessions for Class 10 and 11 students who will be appearing for the CBSE and state board exams.

Bihar school reopening

Bihar schools have been asked to ensure that their students wear face masks at all times and maintain social distance inside the building. The schools have also been asked to conduct random medical tests of students and teachers to check for any COVID-19 symptoms. Earlier the state had reopened its schools for Classes 10 and 12. The state colleges were also reopened.

Odisha school reopening

Odisha has reopened its schools for Classes 9 and 11 with strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols. Classes will be held between 8:30 am and 10:30 am six days a week. Three periods will be held in those two hours.Earlier the schools were reopened for Classes 10 and 12. Odisha had closed down its schools in March 2020 as part of the nationwide lockdown.

Rajasthan school reopening

Rajasthan has reopened its schools for Classes 6 to 8 with compliance with COVID-19 guidelines.Along with the schools, state colleges have also been reopened for first and second year students. Only 50 percent of the students will be allowed to attend the physical classes while the rest of them will attend the online classes. The state had already reopened its schools for Classes 9 to 12 and final year students of colleges and universities.

Uttarakhand school reopening

Uttarakhand has reopened the state schools for Classes 6 to 11 today. The schools will be appointing nodal officers to see that regular sanitising of classrooms, thermal screening, mask-wearing, and social distancing norms are complied with. In addition to this the teachers and students have been asked to comply with the health guidelines and maintain a COVID-19 appropriate behaviour. The state had reopened its schools for Classes 10 and 12 in November 2020.