Image credit: Shutterstock Schools Reopening From Tomorrow In Four States

Four states – Bihar, Odisha, Rajasthan, and Uttarakhand – will reopen their schools from tomorrow, February 8, 2021. All these states had previously resumed regular classroom studies for students who will appear in board exams. In Bihar, board exams for Class 12 students started on February 1.

When schools reopen from tomorrow in these states for more students, they will follow COVID-19 related guidelines for the safety of students, teachers, and other staff members.

Bihar School Reopening

In Bihar, students of Classes 6 to 8 will visit their schools for the first time in 10 months tomorrow. Schools have been asked to ensure adherence to COVID-19 guidelines – wearing face masks and maintaining appropriate distance among others. Previously, Bihar schools reopened for Classes 9 to 12 with 50 per cent attendance. Colleges too, resumed physical classes for final year students. While announcing the reopening of schools, the state government had instructed the school authorities to conduct a medical examination of the students and teachers randomly and ensure they don’t have any COVID-19 symptoms.

Rajasthan Schools Reopening

Rajasthan will reopen schools for Classes 6 to 8 from tomorrow with compliance with coronavirus-related guidelines. Colleges for first-year and second-year students will also reopen. In a meeting chaired by the chief minister, on Sunday evening, it was decided that fifty per cent of the strength will be allowed in school and colleges on a day. Rajasthan schools for students of Classes 9 to 12 and colleges for final year students have already reopened.

Uttarakhand School Reopening

The Uttarakhand Government on Thursday ordered schools to resume offline classes for students of Classes 6 to 11 from February 8. It also asked the school administrations to ensure COVID-19 appropriate behaviour on part of both students and teachers. The government had asked schools to appoint nodal officers to see that regular sanitising of classrooms, thermal screening, mask-wearing, and social distancing norms are complied with. Classes 10 and 12 have been open in Uttarakhand since November last year.

Odisha Schools Reopening

One month after the resumption of physical classes for classes 10 and 12, Odisha will reopen its schools for students of Class 9 and 11 from tomorrow. The Odisha Government on Monday said that schools will reopen for Classes 9 and 11 amid strict adherence to COVID-19 guidelines. Classes will be held between 8:30 am and 10:30 am six days a week. Three periods will be held in those two hours.

(With inputs from PTI)