Schools Reopening Soon? Latest Updates From Different States

School reopening news: Schools across the country, most of which reopened in February-March after being closed for almost a year, had to be shut down again soon after, amid fears of the second wave of COVID-19 in the country. Students are now learning in online classes for over a year. With a declining number of Covid cases in many states, the question of reopening schools has come up again.

When will schools reopen in India? The centre was asked recently.

“A lot of things need to be considered while deciding on reopening schools; it's a different topic entirely. This is a question that keeps coming up in the government system,” said Dr VK Paul, Niti Aayog (health) member.

Many countries had to shut down schools, soon after reopening, as cases grew. “We don't want to put our children, teachers in that situation unless we have more confidence that the pandemic won't harm us,” Dr Paul said.

Though it seems the centre has no plan to reopen schools soon, some states have taken steps in this direction.

Telangana School Reopening

The Telangana government has decided to resume offline classes from July 1. It is a decision taken after examining the reports submitted by the Telangana Medical and Health Department officials, and considering the declining number of Covid cases, according to the state government.

UP School Reopening

Uttar Pradesh has relaxed Covid curbs but physical teaching-learning activities will not resume yet. Schools, colleges, and other educational and coaching institutions will remain closed for offline teaching, according to the state government’s new guidelines.

Maharashtra School Reopening

In Maharashtra, villages and towns which have not reported fresh coronavirus cases for a long time and where there are no chances of finding new infections could be considered for reopening of schools and colleges.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday directed the state Education Department to explore the possibility of restarting schools and colleges for students of Classes 10 and 12 in those areas.

Delhi School Reopening

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia has confirmed the government will not call students for physical classes anytime soon.

"Keeping in mind the security and safety of children, we are not calling students back to school anytime soon. We are, however, ensuring that the construction work for the new and improved classrooms are done at a fast pace so that when the children do end up returning back to school, they are welcomed with new and colourful classrooms with the best facilities," Mr Sisodia, who is also Delhi’s Education Minister, said on June 21, after inspecting construction work of 172 new classrooms at four government schools.

Karnataka School, College Reopening

Though there is no confirmation on when schools will reopen in Karnataka, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday said the government will consider opening higher educational institutions in a phased manner after vaccinating students and teachers, following recommendations from an expert committee on possible Covid third wave.

He said the committee has advised accelerating vaccinations as vaccines are the solution for Covid control.

"The committee has supported the relaxations in Covid curbs announced by the government, and have suggested opening up educational institutions in the days to come, starting with higher education colleges, after vaccinating," Mr Yediyurappa said.

Assam School Reopening

Summer vacation in Assam schools ended on June 14, but schools have continued to remain shut. Only online classes have been permitted. Board exams in the state have been cancelled recently, a few days after the government saying those will be held in July if the Covid positivity rate in the state drops below two per cent.