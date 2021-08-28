School Reopening News India 2021: Latest Updates From States

Image credit: Shutterstock Here are state-wise updates on reopening of schools in India in 2021 (representational)

School reopening news: More states have recently announced that they will reopen schools for offline classes, after closing them during the second wave of COVID-19. The Delhi government has decided a phased reopening of educational institutions – schools, colleges and coaching institutes – and Madhya Pradesh has decided to call students of Classes 6 to 8 for offline classes, after private schools saying they will protest with this demand in September. Tamil Nadu has released SOP for reopening schools in September.

Here are state-wise updates on reopening of schools in India in 2021.

Delhi Schools Reopening

Delhi schools, colleges and coaching institutes will reopen in September in phases. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday said in the first phase, schools for Classes 9 to 12 coaching classes and colleges will reopen on September 1.

From September 8, students of Classes 6 to 8 will be allowed to go for physical classes.

Social distancing should be followed strictly and no student will be forced to come to schools, Mr Sisodia said.

Parents’ consent will be mandatory for students to attend classes and if they don't allow, students won’t be forced or considered absent, the minister said.

Tamil Nadu School Reopening

The Tamil Nadu government has issued SOP for reopening schools. Classes 9-12 students will attend classes from September 1 with 50 per cent attendance.

Schools will function six days a week and classes and sections will be split into batches of not more than 20 students per classroom, as per the SOP.

If no additional rooms are available, then students will be asked to come to school on a rotational basis on alternate days. Online or distance learning will continue to be an alternate mode of teaching.

Assam School Reopening

While the Assam government is yet to take a call on reopening schools, it has allowed colleges and universities to resume physical classes.

The state government has allowed the colleges and universities to reopen from the first week of September for students of Higher Secondary (Class 11) to postgraduate level.

Detailed guidelines as to how the colleges and universities will function will be issued by August 31.

Madhya Pradesh Schools Reopening

Madhya Pradesh had earlier allowed students of Classes 9 to 12 to visit schools and as per the latest announcement by CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, all government and private schools in Madhya Pradesh will reopen on September 1 for Classes 6 to 12.

It will be mandatory for students to bring consent from their parents. School management and parents will have to ensure compliance with COVID-19 protocols, Mr Chouhan added.

Uttar Pradesh School Reopening

After calling students of Classes 9 to 12 for physical classes, the Uttar Pradesh government has now decided to reopen schools for Classes 1 to 8. Physical classes in schools for students of grades 1 to 5 will resume on September 1.

"The order has been issued to open schools for students of classes 6-8 from September 23 and for classes 1-5 from September 1," a senior official said.

Rajasthan School Reopening

Rajasthan schools will reopen on September 1 for Classes 9 to 12, along with universities, colleges and coaching institutes, according to a state government notification.

Only 50 per cent of students will be allowed to attend classes in each session to maintain the COVID-19 protocol.

Rajasthan’s school education department has clarified that no discussion has taken place for reopening of schools for classes other than 9 to 12.

आज निजी स्कूलों के प्रतिनिधि मंडल की शिक्षा मंत्री @GovindDotasra जी से अपनी माँगों को लेकर सकारात्मक मुलाक़ात हुई, लेकिन कक्षा 9-12 के अलावा बाक़ी स्कूल खोलने जैसी कोई चर्चा नहीं हुई, मीडिया में चल रही ऐसी सभी खबरें केवल मात्र अफ़वाह हैं। — Dept of Education, Rajasthan (@rajeduofficial) August 27, 2021

Such news in circulation are rumors, the department said on Twitter.