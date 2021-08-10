Image credit: Shutterstock School reopening news: Latest updates from Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, WB, other states (representational)

More states have recently made announcements regarding reopening schools and other educational institutions for physical classes. While some are contemplating the move, the others have already fixed dates for resuming offline teaching-learning activities. Most of these states are calling senior students back in the first phase.

Experts, on the other hand, say students in lower classes should be allowed to visit schools first.

Here is the status of school reopening in Delhi, Karnataka, West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Assam, and Rajasthan.

When Will School Reopen In Kerala

The Kerala government will consider reopening schools in a phased manner after vaccinating students against COVID-19. However, reopening of schools is subject to the approval of the Union government and concerned COVID-19 expert agencies, General Education minister V Sivankutty said on Monday.

"Once we get necessary approval of the union government and concerned COVID-19 expert committees and agencies, the state government will consider the option of reopening the schools in a phased manner," the minister said.

School Reopen In Delhi 2021

The Delhi government recently said students of Classes 10 and 12 will be allowed to visit their schools for admission-related work, counselling, guidance and practical related works for the upcoming board exams.

SOPs have been issued in this regard, which includes written consent from parents, not sharing books and stationery, sanitisation of schools and conducting thermal scanning.

When Will School Reopen In Assam

Assam schools may reopen on September 1, as per the information shared by Education Minister Ranoj Pegu. The state is currently under COVID-19 restrictions and all educational institutions are shut. The minister on August 6 shared a revised notification on the timeline and weightage of internal exams, 2021-22 for classes 11 and 10, where it was mentioned that schools may reopen in September.

In view of ongoing COVID-19 situation, SEBA has issued a revised notification on the timeline and weightage of Internal Exams, 2021-22 for classes XI and X. pic.twitter.com/kOXOKjL9Qs — Ranoj Pegu (@ranojpeguassam) August 6, 2021

School Reopen In Rajasthan Latest News

The Rajasthan government in July said schools in the state will reopen on July 2. Rajasthan’s Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra on July 22 informed the school reopening date but on July 24, after declaring Class 12 board results, said the decision will be revisited.

"After discussing all the aspects in the meeting of the Cabinet Committee constituted to prepare a detailed SOP regarding the opening of the school, the Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said he will decide on the date and nature of the school opening," the minister tweeted. As of now, there is no update on Rajasthan school reopening.

When Will School Reopen In West Bengal 2021

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on July 5 said the state government was considering reopening schools and colleges. The Chief Minister said educational institutions may reopen in the state after Durga Puja vacations, with classes on alternate days to start with.

More details in this regard are awaited.

TN School Reopen Date 2021

Tamil Nadu will resume physical classes for students from Classes 9 to 12 from September 1 and allow re-opening of medical colleges from August 16.

Chief Minister of the State M K Stalin arrived at this decision after reviewing the Covid-19 situation with medical experts.

"Considering the opinion of various sections, it has been proposed to re-start schools for Classes 9, 10, 11 and 12 with 50 per cent of students from September 1 in adherence to Covid-19 standard operating procedure," Mr Stalin said.

The Department of School Education has been asked to start preliminary work in this connection, Mr Stalin added.

Karnataka School Reopening

Karnataka Schools will reopen on August 23 for Classes 9 to 12. "We have discussed the current COVID situation, also some directions have come at the all-India level about the possible increase or decrease in the positivity rate in the days to come, based on that we have come to certain decisions," Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai said on Friday.

Primary and secondary school education minister, BC Nagesh on August 9 said: “The Chief Minister had several meetings with the concerned people - task force, doctors and educationalists. After considering all their opinions, seeing the future of the students - schools have to be started. So we are taking all extra care.”