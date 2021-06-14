Updates on schools reopening in different states

Following the decline of active Covid cases in the country during the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, states might announce the resuming of offline classes for the students of schools and higher educational institutions soon. Educational institutions across the country had been closed from mid-March last year and a few reopened on November 2020, while several others resumed offline classes from February this year.

On June 11, the Himachal Pradesh Government announced the reopening of medical, ayurvedic, dental, nursing and pharmacy colleges. All the medical colleges, ayurvedic colleges and dental colleges will re-open from June 23 and pharmacy and nursing schools from June 28, an official statement said.

However, for schools, like previous instances, the reopening will be made voluntary and attendance, as well, will not be mandatory for the offline classes. A written consent allowing the children to visit the schools and colleges was made necessary in almost all the states, during the opening of schools and colleges in November 2020 and February 2021.

The visits of the students and the teachers will be arranged in a staggered manner to minimise the risk of spreading the coronavirus. Maintaining physical distance between students in class rooms and teachers in staff rooms will be mandatory and use of face masks, sanitisers, frequent handwashing and respiratory etiquette will be made compulsory.