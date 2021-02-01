School Reopening News Live Updates: Students Visiting Campuses With COVID-19 Restrictions
School Reopening News: While Punjab and Odisha are reopening Anganwadi centres, states like Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Gujarat and Karnataka are reopening schools for higher classes. Two states are reopening higher education institutions for the first time since lockdown.
After shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, several states will open doors of their schools for the first time today, February 1.
The state governments have asked institutions to follow COVID-19 related safety guidelines. In Haryana, students will have to bring written consent from parents along with a negative coronavirus test report to attend schools.
Follow this liveblog for school reopening news from different states:
Live updates
School Reopening News: Karnataka Schools To Begin Classes For Grade 9, First Year PUC Students
Karnataka schools and pre-university colleges (PUC) will commence regular classes from today for students of grade nine and first year PUC, by adhering to COVID-19 safety norms. Earlier the state opened schools and colleges for students of Class 10, PUC second and final year UG degree.
Delhi University Issued Guidelines For Staff Members
Delhi University has allowed the affiliated colleges to reopen for the final-year students from today. All the staff members have been asked to report to the colleges in different batches. Half of the staff members will have to report between 9:00 am to 5:30 and the other members will have to report between 9:30 am to 6 pm.
Delhi University Resumes Classes For Final Year Students
The University of Delhi (DU) has also resumed its classes for the final-year students from today. DU issued a letter allowing the students to attend the practical and laboratory sessions in smaller batches. Further, staggered entry will be allowed in public places including library, washrooms and common rooms.
State-Wise List Of Schools, Colleges And Universities Reopening Today
Schools in many states including Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir and Meghalaya will resume offline classes for students from today, February 1 with COVID-19 restrictions. Delhi University will also reopen for the final-year students from today.