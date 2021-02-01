Image credit: Shutterstock School Reopening News Live Updates: Students Visiting Campuses With COVID-19 Restrictions

After shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, several states will open doors of their schools for the first time today, February 1.

While Punjab and Odisha are reopening Anganwadi centres, states like Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Gujarat and Karnataka are reopening schools for higher classes. Two states are reopening higher education institutions for the first time since lockdown.

The state governments have asked institutions to follow COVID-19 related safety guidelines. In Haryana, students will have to bring written consent from parents along with a negative coronavirus test report to attend schools.

Follow this liveblog for school reopening news from different states: