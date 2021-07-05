Bihar Schools, Colleges To Reopen With 50% Attendance: Chief Minister

  • Home
The Chief Minister of Bihar Nitish Kumar, while announcing this, also said that special arrangements will be made for vaccinating adult students, teachers and staff of educational institutions.

Jul 5, 2021

BIhar announces resuming classes in offline mode for 50% attendance
New Delhi:

With Covid crisis normalising, Bihar Government has announced resuming classes in schools, colleges and universities in offline mode with 50 per cent attendance. The Chief Minister of Bihar Nitish Kumar, while announcing this, also said that special arrangements will be made for vaccinating adult students, teachers and staff of educational institutions.

Along with schools and colleges, technical educational institutions, government training institutes will also reopen with 50 per cent attendance.

Due to an unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases, the Bihar Government declared summer vacation in universities and colleges of the state from May 1 to May 31. Earlier, the summer vacation was scheduled between June 1 and June 30.

The state government while announcing the closure of schools, colleges and other educational institutions earlier, had said that during those periods, state-run schools and universities will not conduct any exam.

In view of the ongoing COVID-19 situation, several states had decided to shut down educational institutions, and postponed or cancelled board exams 2021. Bihar, however, conducted its Class 10 (Matric) and Class 12 (Intermediate) final exams in February-March. The results of these exams have already been announced.

