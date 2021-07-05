Bihar Schools, Colleges To Reopen With 50% Attendance: Chief Minister

BIhar announces resuming classes in offline mode for 50% attendance

With Covid crisis normalising, Bihar Government has announced resuming classes in schools, colleges and universities in offline mode with 50 per cent attendance. The Chief Minister of Bihar Nitish Kumar, while announcing this, also said that special arrangements will be made for vaccinating adult students, teachers and staff of educational institutions.

Along with schools and colleges, technical educational institutions, government training institutes will also reopen with 50 per cent attendance.

(2/3) विश्वविद्यालय, सभी कॉलेज, तकनीकि शिक्षण संस्थान, सरकारी प्रशिक्षण संस्थान, ग्यारहवीं एवं बारहवीं तक के विद्यालय 50% छात्रों की उपस्थिति के साथ खुलेंगे।

शैक्षणिक संस्थानों के व्यस्क छात्र-छात्राओं, शिक्षकों एवं कर्मियों के लिए टीकाकरण की विशेष व्यवस्था होगी। — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) July 5, 2021

Due to an unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases, the Bihar Government declared summer vacation in universities and colleges of the state from May 1 to May 31. Earlier, the summer vacation was scheduled between June 1 and June 30.

The state government while announcing the closure of schools, colleges and other educational institutions earlier, had said that during those periods, state-run schools and universities will not conduct any exam.

In view of the ongoing COVID-19 situation, several states had decided to shut down educational institutions, and postponed or cancelled board exams 2021. Bihar, however, conducted its Class 10 (Matric) and Class 12 (Intermediate) final exams in February-March. The results of these exams have already been announced.